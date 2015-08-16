DH Miguel Cabrera recorded his first two hits since being placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 4 with a left calf strain.

1B Victor Martinez made his first start of the season at first and plated the game-winning run.

RHP Justin Verlander recorded seven strikeouts over seven shutout innings, extending his streak to 272 games with at least one strikeout. That is the longest current streak in the majors and ranks 10th all-time (Tom Seaver ranks ninth with 312 games). Verlander surpassed LHP Barry Zito for 93rd on the career strikeout list, increasing his total to 1,884.

2B Ian Kinsler plated the first run with an RBI single in the fifth inning, scoring CF Anthony Gose. In 28 games since the All-Star Game break, Kinsler is batting .374 (43-for-115) with 14 RBIs. His 42 hits entering Saturday ranked second among all American League hitters during that span.