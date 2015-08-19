FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2015

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jose Iglesias went 4-for-5 with a double and recorded his third four-hit game of the season and career. Iglesias also scored once.

RF J.D. Martinez was in Tuesday’s lineup and showed no ill effects from a heel contusion suffered on Sunday. He slugged a two-run homer in the top of the first to help the Tigers to a 3-0 early lead went 2-for-4 on the night.

LHP Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.24 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season on Wednesday as the Tigers and Cubs wrap up the two-game Wrigley Field series. He had no decision in an Aug. 12 start at Kansas City, working 6 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on six hits in a 7-4 Tigers victory. He pitched against the Cubs once last season, making a ninth-inning appearance while with the Blue Jays.

1B Miguel Cabrera entered Tuesday with 406 career home runs, one away from tying Duke Snider for 51st place all-time and six from matching Alfonso Soriano to reach the Top 50. Cabrera also made his second straight start at first base and third start since coming off the disabled list last Friday. He went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and a walk.

2B Ian Kinsler just about did it all for the Tigers as he went 5-for-5 with a double, homer, three runs, two RBIs and a sacrifice. It was the third time in his career he’s had five or more hits.

RHP Anibal Sanchez had the start but no decision as he worked 2 1/3 innings before a rain delay of more than two hours. He gave up a home run in the first to Chris Coghlan, the sixth time he’s allowed a homer in six consecutive starts.

