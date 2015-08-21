RHP Guido Knudson had his contract purchased by the Tigers on Thursday, and he joined the Detroit bullpen. Knudson, 26, went a combined 1-2 with 11 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 38 games (one start) between Double-A and Triple-A this year. He was Detroit’s 28th-round draft pick in 2008 out of UC San Diego.

RHP Jose Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. He made one appearance for the Tigers earlier this season, allowing three runs without recording an out at Baltimore on July 31. In 38 relief outings for Toledo, Valdez was 4-4 with three saves and a 3.44 ERA.

3B Nick Castellanos was 4-for-5 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored as he recorded his first career multi-home run game. He had a solo shot in the second inning and a grand slam in the third while driving in a career-high five runs. It was his second career grand slam. Castellanos is the first Tiger to have four extra-base hits in a game since Ivan Rodriguez on April 5, 2006 at Kansas City.

RF J.D. Martinez has a career-high 31 home runs after Tuesday’s two-run shot off Jason Hammel in the first inning. It also tied him for six in the American League. He entered Wednesday’s game with a home run in every 14.13 at-bats. Martinez was batting .288 through 116 games entering Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs.

INF Jefry Marte was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He was batting .250 in 21 games with three home runs and seven RBIs. He’s a likely candidate for a September call-up.

RHP Drew VerHagen was called up from Triple-A Toledo for his second stint with the Tigers prior to Wednesday’s game. He was 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 34 1/3 innings between Toledo and Double-A Erie.

LHP Daniel Norris homered in his first career at-bat and had the lead in a respectable outing until a right oblique strain forced him out of the game in the fifth inning and on to the disabled list. “I went out for that inning and it was the first curveball that I threw to (Dexter) Fowler and I pulled down on it and that’s when I felt kind of a cramp,” said Norris. “And the next (pitch) I felt it again. I wanted to stay in the game. I felt really good on the mound, but you want to be smart about those things.”

LHP Randy Wolf was acquired by the Tigers from the Blue Jays on Thursday in a cash transaction.

2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-5 on Wednesday and collected seven straight hits in the series. He has a .417 average in 13 career games against the Cubs and his 47 multi-hit games are tied for the major league lead with Prince Fielder.

RHP Alfredo Simon (10-7, 4.84 ERA) makes his 23rd start of the season on Thursday as the Tigers open a four-game home series against Texas. He struck out 86 batters while walking 47 in 128 1/3 innings. In his last outing on Aug. 14 at Houston he allowed four runs on six hits awhile walking four and striking out two in a five-inning outing in the Tigers’ 5-1 loss.

RHP Anibal Sanchez went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 19, due to a strained right rotator cuff.