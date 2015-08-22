RHP Guido Knudson had his contract purchased Thursday by Detroit, and the former Toledo Mud Hens closer will now work out of the Tigers’ bullpen. “It’s a dream come true,” Knudson said. “I want to make an impression, help us win games.” Knudson pitched in 38 games (one start) between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo and had a 1-2 record with 11 saves plus a 2.70 ERA. Detroit’s bullpen worked 15 innings in the previous three games before getting a rest Thursday.

RHP Jose Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday to give Detroit’s bullpen a fresh arm. Valdez was with Detroit earlier this season, and he allowed four runs in his only appearance without getting an out. He was 4-4 with three saves and a 4.44 ERA with Toledo.

3B Nick Castellanos drove in two more runs Thursday night. Castellanos was 1-for-2 Thursday and is now 6-for-11 with two home runs and nine RBIs over his past three games. He showed he still has things to learn when he ran into a tag play trying to advance from second to third on a one-out grounder to third, which brought forth much giggling by Texas 3B Adrian Beltre.

LHP Daniel Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after straining a right oblique muscle in his start the previous night. Norris fell two outs shy of qualifying for a victory when he had to come out because of the injury. Manager Brad Ausmus said Norris might be out longer than the minimum 15 days. Norris, acquired from Toronto as part of the deal for LHP David Price, was 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA with Detroit. He pitched well for the most part but had costly spells where he lost his control.

RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his 15th career start against Texas on Friday night. Verlander brings an 8-4 record and 3.13 career ERA against the Rangers into the outing. Verlander has not allowed an earned run in his last two starts overall, and in his past five starts, he has a 1.75 ERA.

LHP Randy Wolf had his contract purchased Thursday by Detroit from the Toronto organization, and the Tigers announced he would make his first major league start of the year Saturday night. Wolf, 38, has pitched all season for Toronto’s Triple-A Buffalo affiliate, going 9-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 23 starts. The Blue Jays reportedly were going to make him a free agent at month’s end if they couldn’t add him to their roster. Manager Brad Ausmus said, “I’ve played with Randy. I know Wolfie pretty well. He’s probably the first teammate I will manage.”

RHP Alfredo Simon notched the first complete game and first shutout of his career Thursday night, missing a no-hitter by the margin of a two-out double in the fifth from Texas 2B Rougned Odor. “That’s probably the best he’s pitched all year, I think,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “What I really liked is the pace of his game.” Simon, normally a slow worker, was even slower than usual over his previous three starts because he was pitching with a groin injury. Simon walked two and struck out five Thursday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to right rotator cuff inflammation. “He said he’s really felt it over the last couple of months,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He really got concerned last start in Chicago because now his elbow is sore. There is no issue with his elbow, but he was concerned because of the shoulder issue that he was compensating too much with the elbow and that’s why it was sore. His velocity’s been coming down, especially in his last start. I wasn’t aware of any particular issue, but it doesn’t shock me.”