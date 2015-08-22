C Alex Avila got an increasingly rare start Friday night and got a single his first time. Avila understands that he’s lost his job as the regular to rookie James McCann. It increases the likelihood of him leaving Detroit as a free agent at the end of the season.

RF J.D. Martinez did not have a particularly memorable 28th birthday Friday night. Martinez had a single in four trips to the plate but he did do something he’s quite proud of -- throw a runner out at third to complete a double play. He entered the night tied for first with 13 assists and now has 14. Not having to switch between left and right fields this year has helped his defense quite a bit.

LHP Daniel Norris has been told he can expect to be out of action 3-6 weeks. “It looks a little bit worse than we first thought,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Norris asked for and was granted permission to remain with the team while he tries to come back. “I’ll do everything I can off the field to come back,” he said. “As soon as I came here I felt welcomed. That’s why I want to stay here (during rehab).”

1B Miguel Cabrera isn’t listed among the league batting leaders because he doesn’t have enough at-bats. If he was, though, his .363 average would lead the league by a good bit after he had three straight doubles Friday night. Cabrera had some things go wrong on the bases but they were not entirely his fault. He was ruled out at the plate trying to score from second on a single to left after the original ruling of safe was challenged. There was some thought Cabrera should have been on third when the single was hit because of a long flyout to right center by DH Victor Martinez but that was a borderline decision. He was doubled off second when Martinez hit a solid line drive caught by the second baseman in shallow right field.

RHP Justin Verlander has a 1.67 ERA over his last six starts but only a 1-3 record in that span. “I think he’s given up one earned run or fewer in six of his last eight games,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “with one win. He’s pitched well, except he got the loss. He had one tough inning, other than that he’s been outstanding. He had a little trouble early with command of his fastball. He made the adjustment and in the second half of the game he was much more efficient.” Verlander is doing a nice job of throwing two-strike sliders and curves but mixing in some high two-strike fastballs, too. He struck out eight and walked one Friday night while giving Texas just four hits over seven innings. “I think what he’s also done in the last month and a half is preparing and sticking to his game plan,” Ausmus said. “He has really applied himself in pre-game preparation and it’s really paid off.”

LHP Randy Wolf makes just the second appearance of his career against Texas when he starts against the Rangers on his birthday Saturday night. Wolf allowed two hits and no runs in five innings in his only appearance against Texas. Wolf was purchased from the Toronto organization on Thursday and immediately inserted into a Detroit rotation that lost two starters. He pitched all season in the minors for Buffalo. “I‘m definitely thankful for the opportunity,” Wolf said. “It’s something I worked hard to get to this point. I didn’t want to get to be 50 and look back and wished I’d tried to come back.” Wolf pitched briefly last year following 2012 Tommy John surgery.