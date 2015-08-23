LHP Matt Boyd starts Sunday for the ninth time in his rookie season and for the second time against Texas. Boyd made his major league debut for Toronto on June 27 and the Rangers defeated the Blue Jays 4-0, hitting three home runs off Boyd in 6 2/3 innings. Boyd allowed nine hits and four runs, struck out seven and didn’t walk anybody. Boyd worked in relief on Wednesday (two outs, 16 pitches), which pushed his fourth start for the Tigers back one day. This will be his ninth start and 11th appearance.

RHP Guido Knudson made his major league debut Saturday night and struck out the first batter he faced. Then the rookie threw his first home run ball before closing out his inning with a fly ball and another strikeout. “He got his first strikeout and gave up his first home run, so he got them both out of the way,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “That’s the first time I’ve seen him pitch. He looked pretty good. He’s got a pretty good slider; he’ll be tough on righties because of the arm slot. His velocity was good.” Knudson said, “It was an awesome feeling out there. Obviously, you don’t want to give up the run, give us a chance. You saw what happened the last inning. Every run matters.”

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned by to Triple-A Toledo after Friday night’s game. Valdez was brought up earlier in the week to supply bullpen help but didn’t get into a game. He worked a game earlier for Detroit, giving up four runs without getting an out. The move was made to get LHP Randy Wolf on the Tigers’ roster so he could start Saturday night.

1B Marc Krauss was given his unconditional release Saturday by the Tigers to create a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Randy Wolf. Krauss was claimed off waivers by Detroit while 1B Miguel Cabrera was out of action but hit just .152 with a home run and two RBIs in 12 games. He batted .263 in 22 games for Triple-A Toledo. “He came up and hit a home run and we were hoping that was the start of good things for him with us,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. You’re never happy about a person getting released. Unfortunately, it’s part of the game.”

RHP Drew VerHagen pitched the eighth inning on Saturday night and showed a fastball that was up in the mid-90s, a tick or two above his previous brief times with the Tigers. “That’s the hardest we’ve seen him throw,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “You always assume when a starting pitcher goes to the bullpen there’s going to be a bump in velocity.”

LHP Randy Wolf lasted seven innings in his first major league start since June 14, 2014, for Miami. Although he gave up four runs (one unearned) and five straight hits plus a groundout in the third inning, the southpaw retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced. “I‘m never amazed by guys like Wolf,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s a veteran guy who knows what he’s doing. He went soft on us (started throwing more off-speed pitches) after that one inning.” Brad Ausmus, Wolf’s former catcher and current manager, said, “He didn’t look that different. His velocity’s about the same. The only difference is he’s added a cutter to his repertoire. Other than that, he looked very similar.”