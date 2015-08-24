LHP Matt Boyd didn’t do a bad job, although getting up to 99 pitches after six innings on the mound isn’t good for a bullpen. Boyd allowed three runs, enough to hand him his fourth loss in five decisions between Toronto and Detroit this season. The rookie only gave up five hits but one was a two-run double. “Overall he was fine,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had a little trouble throwing strikes. early on. I just felt his command wasn’t where he wanted it. He seems like a competitor. He had a couple of games like that where he’s given up some runs earlier, put himself in precarious situations and been able to work out of. So he doesn’t look like he gets rattled too much. He seems to focus on the task at hand.”

LHP Blaine Hardy hadn’t given up a home run this season, until Texas DH Mike Napoli hit one off him Sunday. It was only the second home run Hardy has thrown in his two-year career with Detroit. The other came June 27, 2014, against Houston. The pitch was a hanging changeup that was in the upper left corner of the strike zone but Napoli was able to get around and pull it over the left field fence. “You can’t really say anything bad about Hardy since really in the last two seasons he has been the primary lefty,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “And this year’s he’s basically been the primary lefty late in games.”

LF Tyler Collins is getting the bulk of the playing time in left field these days as Detroit tries to determine whether the left-handed hitting outfielder can be a fit for next year’s team. Collins can play all three outfield spots, has decent speed, a plus arm and offers at least gap power. He started against LHP Cole Hamels on Sunday and didn’t hurt himself with singles against the southpaw his first two times up. Collins hit ninth Sunday after going 0-for-9 in two trials in the second spot.

RHP Buck Farmer makes his first start since July 31 and his fourth of the season Monday in a makeup game at Cincinnati. Farmer has never faced the Reds in the parts of two seasons he has spent with the Tigers. Farmer is 0-2 with an 8.39 ERA but as a starter he has a 9.20 ERA for his three starts. Manager Brad Ausmus won’t necessarily keep him on a short leash. “He’ll be fine,” Ausmus said. “He’s not that far (removed) from starting.”

1B Miguel Cabrera could go hitless in his next 70 at-bats before his batting average dropped below .300 (it would be .299). Cabrera added a pair of singles Sunday that raised his season’s average to .367. With 311 at-bats, Cabrera is exactly 70 shy of what it would take to qualify for another American League batting title, his fourth in five years. If the season ends and he is still shy of the 502 at-bats it will take to qualify, the league will add hitless at-bats to the total to bring him up to the qualifying number and then re-compute his average. If it’s better than the leader‘s, Cabrera becomes the batting champion.