C James McCann hit a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, during Tuesday’s 8-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He also singled and scored in his first at-bat. McCann had a chance to tie or win the game but flied out against Angels closer Huston Street with a runner on base to end the game. McCann has 24 multi-hit games and is batting .269 in his rookie season.

RHP Shane Greene is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a right shoulder pseudo-aneurysm that has caused numbness in his middle finger. He was scheduled to have an exam on Tuesday to determine if surgery is necessary but the results were not released. Greene has been one of the season’s biggest disappointments. Acquired to fill the No. 5 starting role, he is 4-8 with a 6.88 ERA and spent part of the summer at Triple-A Toledo.

RHP Shane Greene will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday.

1B Miguel Cabrera had three more hits on Tuesday while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Cabrera had a three-run double and scored twice. He’s hitting .537 with 10 runs scored, nine doubles, one home run and nine RBIs during the streak. He also has seven consecutive multi-hit games, tying a career high set in August 2006. Cabrera has raised his season average to .371.

RHP Justin Verlander has been the team’s hard-luck pitcher since the All-Star break and he hopes his lack of run support will end Wednesday when he faces the Los Angeles Angels. Verlander has given up one or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts but is just 1-3 during that stretch. He has allowed one earned run (four total) on 11 hits with six walks and 22 strikeouts over 20 innings in his last three outings but took the loss in two of them. His ERA has dropped below 4.00 ERA for the first time since his second start.

RHP Alfredo Simon turned in an awful performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. After pitching a one-hit shutout against Texas on Thursday, Simon gave up eight runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He also uncorked three wild pitches, all of which allowed a run to score. He has a team-high 11 wild pitches. “He had trouble throwing strikes, trouble getting ahead of guys,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was kind of a 180 from his last outing.”