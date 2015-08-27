LHP Kyle Lobstein made his fifth injury rehab start on Tuesday, tossing five innings for Triple-A Toledo. He allowed one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He has an 0-3 record and 5.79 ERA in those rehab outings. He will make one more rehab start before the club decides whether to bring him back. Lobstein has been on the disabled list since May 24 with left shoulder soreness.

RHP Shane Greene will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday.

RHP Shane Greene will undergo season-ending surgery on Thursday for a pseudoaneurysm in the circumflex artery of his right shoulder, which has caused numbness in his middle finger. The surgery will be performed at Baylor University by Dr. Greg Pearl. “He should be cleared to begin activity in 10 days to two weeks -- stretching and some strengthening,” team trainer Kevin Rand said. “Then cleared to begin throwing in two months. So he should be ready for spring training.” Acquired to fill the No. 5 starting role, Greene went 4-8 with a a 6.88 ERA and spent a portion of the summer at Triple-A Toledo.

1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run home run on Wednesday off Angels starter Hector Santiago. He is hitting .523 with 11 runs scored, nine doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs during the streak. He is hitting .370, though he is currently not listed among the league leaders because he doesn’t have enough plate appearances. He has reached base safely in 55 of his last 58 games.

RHP Justin Verlander tossed a one-hit shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, losing his bid for a third career no-hitter on a leadoff double in the ninth.

LHP Randy Wolf makes his second start for the Tigers in the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. The 39-year-old veteran was acquired from Toronto after starters Daniel Norris and Anibal Sanchez went on the disabled list. He lost his first start on Saturday but pitched fairly well, lasting seven innings against Texas while giving up four runs (three earned) and striking out five without issuing a walk. Wolf, who is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in three career starts against the Angels, has given up three home runs in 42 at-bats to Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols.