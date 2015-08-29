LHP Matt Boyd will face the team that traded him last month when he starts the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Friday night. He was one of three young pitchers acquired from the Blue Jays in exchange for ace David Price at the trade deadline. Boyd is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance since joining the Tigers. He took the loss in his last outing on Sunday against Texas but pitched well, giving up three runs on five hits in six innings.

CF Anthony Gose was the only Tigers player to reach base twice in a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday but his baserunning left much to be desired. He was picked off first by catcher Carlos Perez and also caught stealing by Perez. He has been caught stealing in 10 of his 29 attempts this season. “I would say he’s still fearless on the bases, but I think basestealing, it’s more than just raw speed,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “There’s a little bit of feel to what the pitcher’s doing, what the situation is, when the best time to go is, and I think he’s still learning that, still figuring that out.”

LHP Blaine Hardy delivered another solid relief appearance with a scoreless eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He struck out the first two batters he faced, both right-handers, and also retired left-handed hitting Kole Calhoun on a groundout. Left-handed batters are hitting just .202 against Hardy, who has been the club’s best left-handed reliever throughout the season.

1B Miguel Cabrera had his 11-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-3 on Thursday. Cabrera was struck out twice by Los Angeles Angels starter Matt Shoemaker as his average dropped to .367. He will try to get back on track against Toronto starter R.A. Dickey on Friday. Cabrera is hitting only .250 against Dickey but has two solo home runs in 24 at-bats against the veteran knuckleballer.

LHP Randy Wolf was a tough-luck loser in his second start for the against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. Wolf gave up just one run and five singles in seven innings but the Tigers were shut out. The 39-year-old veteran was acquired from Toronto after starters Daniel Norris and Anibal Sanchez went on the disabled list. “I felt really good about my delivery,” Wolf said. “And for me, it’s not about one pitch working. If I can locate all four pitches, that’s what I need to do. I felt today, for the most part, I was able to do that.”

2B Ian Kinsler was 0-for-4 Thursday to end an eight-game hitting streak.