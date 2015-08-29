LHP Matt Boyd allowed three home runs in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and gave up five runs overall in six innings. The three homers allowed equal his career high set June 27 in his major-league debut with Toronto against the Texas Rangers. He has allowed multiple home runs in four of his seven major-league starts and eight home runs in three starts at Rogers Centre. He was sent to the Tigers by the Blue Jays as part of the July 30 trade in which they acquired LHP David Price.

CF Anthony Gose hit his fourth home run of the season on Friday, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, his former team. He has hit two homers his past 10 games after going 35 games without one. Two of his home runs have come against the Blue Jays, who traded him to the Tigers for 2B Devon Travis in the offseason.

OF J.D Martinez was 0-for-4 Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to end a seven-game hitting streak. He batted .357 (10-for-28) on the streak.

RHP Buck Farmer will make his fifth start of the season -- and his 10th appearance overall -- Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Farmer, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft from Georgia Tech, is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in four starts this season. He is 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA in five relief appearances. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

2B Ian Kinsler hit his ninth homer of the season in the first inning on Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit three home runs in his past 10 games and has had at least one hit in nine of them. He is batting .419 (18-for-43) in that span. He went 0-for-4 Thursday to end an eight-game hitting streak.