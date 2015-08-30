CF Anthony Gose allowed Blue Jays 2B Ryan Goins to score from second on a deep sacrifice fly by 3B Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning of the 15-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday. Gose thought it was the third out of the inning and began to run the ball in before he realized his mistake too late. “Unfortunately that happens,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “Most major-leaguers do it at one time or another. It rarely leads to a run. It’s not something you want to see. There’s really nothing you can say to him, he knows he screwed up.”

RF J.D. Martinez was back in the Tigers lineup Sunday and batted fourth after having Saturday off.

RHP Buck Farmer allowed eight hits and six runs (five earned) in four innings in the 15-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. It was his shortest start since Aug. 23, 2014, when he lasted 1 1/3 innings. He allowed two walks Saturday and has walked at least one batter in all 10 of his outings this season. He has allowed five or more runs in three of his six starts. He is 0-3 with an 8.21 ERA after the start on Saturday.

2B Ian Kinsler singled in the first inning Saturday in the 15-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games.

RHP Alfredo Simon will make his 25th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.