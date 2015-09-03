LHP Al Alburquerque has not pitched since Aug. 24 because of right hip and upper leg soreness. He had a MRI exam Wednesday.

C Bryan Holaday, who hit .224 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs with Triple-A Toledo, was recalled Tuesday. It is his second stint this season with Detroit, as he batted .271 with a homer and 12 RBIs in 16 games earlier this year. He hit .231 in 62 games last season with Detroit.

LHP Daniel Norris made 60 throws off flat ground before the game. He is on the disabled list with a strained right oblique. He said the first couple of days he would sneeze “and it hurt so bad I wanted to cry,” but he is feeling much better. He said he turned it up in his final 10 throws and “didn’t feel anything alarming.” Manager Brad Ausmus said Norris is a little ahead of schedule. Norris hopes to make a start before the season ends.

LHP Kyle Ryan, who was 4-9 with a 4.19 ERA with Triple-A Toledo, was recalled. This is his fourth stint with the Tigers. He previously appeared in 10 games, including five starts, with Detroit. He went 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA as a reliever and had a 6.08 ERA as a starter.

RHP Justin Verlander limited the Royals to four runs (two earned) and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Tigers held on for a 6-5 victory Tuesday night. “It wasn’t spectacular,” Verlander said.

2B Ian Kinsler, who hit .362 in August, started September with two hits, including his 10th home run. He has 20 multi-hit games in his past 39. He tops the AL with 51 multi-hit games.