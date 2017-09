LHP Kyle Lobstein was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list, and he will start Friday against the Indians at Comerica Park. He had been out since May 24 due to left shoulder soreness.

RHP Josh Zeid was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. In 41 appearances (three starts) for Toledo this year, Zeid is 3-3 with two saves and a 4.71 ERA.