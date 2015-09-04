RHP Jeff Ferrell was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after the game. He was 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 11 relief appearances with the Mud Hens. He appeared in two games with Detroit earlier in the season, allowing four hits and three runs in two innings.

RHP Guido Knudson was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the Tigers’ 15-7 loss to the Royals on Thursday. He allowed four runs on four hits, two of them home runs, in a third of an inning Wednesday. In four appearances for Detroit, he allowed 10 runs in five innings.

LHP Al Alburquerque had an MRI exam on his sore right hip, and it came back clean. “No structural issues,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Alburquerque, who had not pitched since Aug. 24, was used Thursday in Detroit’s 15-7 loss to the Royals. He retired only one of the five batters he faced while allowing four runs on two hits and two walks.

SS Jose Iglesias left the game after he was hit by a pitch on his right middle finger while trying to bunt in the third inning. X-rays came back negative, detecting a bruise. “He’ll be out more than a couple of days,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list, and he will start Friday against the Indians at Comerica Park. He had been out since May 24 due to left shoulder soreness.

RHP Josh Zeid was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo to make roster space for LHP Kyle Lobstein, who came off the 60-day disabled list. Zeid is 3-3 with a 4.71 ERA in 41 relief appearances with the Mud Hens. The Tigers had 23 pitchers, including two on the 60-day disabled list, on their major league roster on Wednesday. All but Zeid pitched for Detroit this season.

SS Dixon Machado was called up after the game from Triple-A Toledo, where he was hitting .261 with 22 doubles and a .313 on-base percentage. He committed 16 errors in 127 games.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, on the disabled list Aug. 19 with a rotator cuff strain, threw at 90 feet before the game and will throw 120 feet Friday. “Just step by step, baby steps. Pain free,” Sanchez said. “The goal is to be healthy. Right now, we do everything to be back before the season is over. We are on the same page and we are going slow.” Sanchez would like to make a start or two before the season ends. He is 10-10 with a 4.99 ERA in 25 starts, allowing 29 home runs. “Especially because I don’t have a really good season, personally, if I am able to come back, throw a couple of starts and feel comfortable for next year, that is really good,” Sanchez said. “But, it depends on how everything is with my arm.” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Sanchez is a ways away from returning to the rotation. “He hasn’t even thrown off a mound yet,” Ausmus said.