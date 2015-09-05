RHP Jeff Ferrell was recalled Friday from Triple-A Toledo to give Detroit’s bullpen a fresh arm.

RHP Guido Knudson was optioned to Triple-A on Friday after giving up a pair of home runs in his last relief appearance with Detroit.

SS Jose Iglesias suffered a nondisplaced bone chip in his right middle finger, a CT scan revealed Friday night.

LHP Kyle Lobstein dropped to 3-6 Friday night, taking the loss in an 8-1 Cleveland victory over Detroit. He was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday so he could start in his first action since May 24. Lobstein had been out of action with a sore left shoulder and made six rehab appearances prior to being activated. He was 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts when RHP Justin Verlander was on the disabled list. “It was not very good,” Lobstein said. “I fell behind too many hitters. Too many pitches to hit, behind in the count. It makes it lot easier for the Indians that way.” Lobstein gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks (one intentional) in 4 ? innings.

SS Dixon Machado was brought up from Toledo to help fill in while SS Jose Iglesias recuperates from a bone chip in his right middle finger.

RHP Alfredo Simon seeks his fourth victory over Cleveland this season Saturday night when he makes his fourth start against the Indians