SS Andrew Romine got a start at short in the absence of regular SS Jose Iglesias, out at least two weeks with a chip fracture in his right middle finger. Romine will share time at short with rookie SS Dixon Machado, who got the start Friday night.

RF J.D. Martinez has been hitting cleanup for the last six games -- and Saturday night got his first RBI from that spot in the batting order in that time. Martinez belted a two-run home run in the third inning and is now 5-for-21 in his six-game run as the cleanup hitter. The home run was his 35th of the season.

LF Tyler Collins went to left field Saturday night to get a single plus a solo home run. Collins is getting a long look to see if he is a viable candidate for at least a platoon spot in the outfield next season or as a pinch-hitting reserve. ”I know he only has three home runs here but he’s got a lot more power in there,“ manager Brad Ausmus said. I think he’s a guy that the more he plays the more he’s going to develop.”

LHP Daniel Norris was to throw a light bullpen session Sunday with an eye toward his making a couple of starts before the season ends.

DH Victor Martinez showed some signs of breaking out of his lengthy slump Saturday night with a pair of hits. But in addition to two singles he also hit two fly balls hard. “He looked good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “That’s a good way to put it, he put the barrel on it four times, got a couple hits. I‘m hoping it’s the start of something good for Vic the rest of the way.”

RHP Justin Verlander has faced Cleveland just once in his abbreviated 2015 season, giving up two runs in five innings but not getting a decision. Sunday will mark his second start against the Indians this season. For his career, Verlander has made more than one season’s worth of starts against Cleveland. Sunday will be his 42nd start against the Indians and he has an 18-16 record and 4.41 ERA for his first 41. An injury-free starter would typically work between 30-35 times during a season.

RHP Alfredo Simon made a second run at a no-hitter in his last four starts.

RHP Anibal Sanchez has been throwing pain free off flat ground and manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday he will throw a light bullpen either Sunday or Monday. Sanchez has been out since Aug. 19 with an inflamed right rotator cuff but wants to make one or two starts before the season ends. The club obviously doesn’t want to shut him down or it wouldn’t be letting him work his way back.