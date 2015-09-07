CF Anthony Gose is getting selected rest as Detroit plays LF Tyler Collins on a more or less regular basis. Manager Brad Ausmus is fitting Gose, Collins and OF Rajai Davis into two outfield spots depending on pitching matchups and statistics. But the desire to test Collins allows Ausmus to sit Gose against some left-handers and Collins against some others. That means Gose doesn’t have to face some lefties who would eat him up while Collins gets tests against these pitchers to see how he fares.

SS Dixon Machado got the start Sunday at shortstop. Machado collected Detroit’s first hit, a bunt single in the fourth that followed a leadoff walk. Manager Brad Ausmus says he sees a useful player in Machado. “He’s probably the type of guy who can hit and run a little bit,” he said. “There’s not a lot of swing and miss in there. In the limited looks I’ve had, he doesn’t look overmatched.” Machado made a couple of nice defensive plays Sunday also.

1B Victor Martinez made one of his infrequent starts at first base Sunday and also doubled for the second of four Detroit hits. But he was limping all the way from home to second and that makes it apparent why there’s still a problem with his swing from the left side.

RHP Justin Verlander was betrayed Sunday by one inning as Cleveland scored three of its four runs in the sixth en route to a 4-0 victory over Detroit. Five of the seven hits Verlander allowed came in the sixth. The Tigers have scored two runs or less in seven of Verlander’s 15 starts this season. “I‘m sure it’s frustrating for him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’d like to get some wins. There always seems to be a guy on a staff on every team that has that kind of bad luck. If he continues to pitch well, over the long haul he’ll rack up some wins.”

LHP Randy Wolf makes the fourth start of his career Monday against Tampa Bay. The veteran left-hander, who has spent most of his career in the National League, brings into the game a 2-2 record and 4.95 ERA against the Rays. Wolf has started four times and relieved once against Tampa Bay. He is still looking for his first win as a member of the Detroit Tigers, 0-3 in three starts.

2B Ian Kinsler was not in the starting lineup Sunday, with manager Brad Ausmus saying it was “just a regular day off.” UT Andrew Romine started in his place at second but Kinsler wound up pinch-hitting for him in the eighth, flying out, and stayed in the game to play second. Kinsler has been out of the lineup just twice this season. He was hitting .366 since July 2 entering Sunday.