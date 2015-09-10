OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Moya was also a September call-up last season, getting three hits in eight at-bats. One of the top prospects in the organization, Moya struggled a good portion of the season with the Mud Hens, batting .240 with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs while striking out 162 times. Moya was moved from right to left field late in the season and could see action at both spots as the season winds down.

C James McCann has not committed an error in his first 102 games as a catcher, which is a major league record in the modern era (since 1900). The previous record was 93 games by Frankie Pytlak of the Cleveland Indians from 1932-34. McCann was out of the lineup on Wednesday after catching all 13 innings on Tuesday.

CF Daniel Fields was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for September call-ups. The 24-year-old Fields had a disappointing season with Triple-A Toledo, batting .228 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 122 games. Fields drew 66 walks but also struck out 146 times. He made one appearance with the Tigers and doubled in three at-bats.

3B Jefry Marte was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and entered the 13-inning game in the 10th. He had a key sacrifice in the 13th that helped push across the winning run. Marte platooned at first base with the Tigers when Miguel Cabrera was on the disabled list in July and early August with a calf strain. He batted .250 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 21 games with Detroit before he returned to the minors. He finished up at .275 with 15 home runs and 65 RBIs in 95 games with the Mud Hens. He’ll see spot duty at first and third, as well as pinch-hitting appearances, the rest of the season.

LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his second start since returning from the 60-day disabled list when he faces Tampa Bay on Wednesday night. Lobstein, who was sidelined by a sore pitching shoulder, allowed six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against Cleveland on Friday. It was his first major-league start since May 23. Lobstein, who will be making his first appearance against the Rays, has lost his last four starts.

LHP Ian Krol was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and retired the only batter he faced in Detroit’s 13-inning win. Krol has bounced between the big leagues and minors throughout the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.65 ERA in 27 relief appearances with the Tigers and 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 28 appearances with the Mud Hens. He’ll be used a situational reliever the remainder of the season.

LHP Daniel Norris threw another bullpen session on Tuesday as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. Norris, who was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 20, also threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Sunday. He will throw a simulated game on Saturday during the team’s weekend trip to Cleveland. The rookie left-hander was one of three pitchers acquired by the Tigers in the David Price deal with Toronto.

DH Victor Martinez missed his second consecutive game on Tuesday because of an illness. Nick Castellanos served as the designated hitter for the second straight day while Andrew Romine took Castellanos’ usual spot at third base. It’s another setback in a lost season for Martinez, who spent time on the disabled list with a sore left knee and hasn’t been able to find his hitting stroke. Martinez is batting .236 with nine home runs and 53 RBIs after hitting .335 with 32 homers and 103 RBIs a year ago.

DH Victor Martinez was back in the clubhouse but remained out of the lineup for the third straight game because of an illness. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus expects Martinez to start the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland on Thursday.

INF Josh Wilson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He struck out in his only at-bat during Detroit’s 13-inning win. Wilson had three home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games with the Mud Hens. The 34-year-old journeyman also appeared in 11 games with the Tigers during the first half of the season, hitting .381 in 21 at-bats. He could be used at a variety of infield positions during the final month of the season.