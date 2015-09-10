C James McCann has not committed an error in his first 102 games as a catcher, which is a major league record in the modern era (since 1900). The previous record was 93 games by Frankie Pytlak of the Cleveland Indians from 1932-34. McCann was out of the lineup on Wednesday after catching all 13 innings on Tuesday.

C James McCann has not committed an error in his first 102 games as a catcher, which is a major league record in the modern era. According to Elias Sports Bureau, no catcher since at least 1900 has played the position for that many games at the start of his career without making an error. The previous record was 93 games by Frankie Pytlak of the Cleveland Indians (1932-34). “That’s impressive for anybody,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s had some help from his friends at second base.”

LHP Kyle Lobstein was tagged with the loss on Wednesday. He allowed five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was making his second start since returning from the 60-day disabled list after battling shoulder soreness most of the season. “It was kind of a mixed bag,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had six strikeouts and got some swings and misses, but obviously he gave up some runs and a couple of long balls.”

RHP Buck Farmer left an 8-0 loss against Tampa Bay with right forearm tightness. Farmer came out after surrendering a home run to catcher J.P. Arencibia in the seventh. He also pitched to two batters in the sixth. Manager Brad Ausmus revealed that Farmer had been feeling discomfort in his pitching arm recently but was cleared by the medical staff to pitch. “It’s related to something he felt last week,” Ausmus said.

DH Victor Martinez was back in the clubhouse but remained out of the lineup for the third straight game because of an illness. Miguel Cabrera served as the designated hitter. Manager Brad Ausmus expects Martinez to start the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland on Thursday. Martinez has batted .343 with 12 home runs and 63 RBIs in 77 career games against his former team.

RHP Alfredo Simon turns into an ace when he faces the Cleveland Indians, and the Tigers hope he pitches that way again as they open a four-game series against their division rival. Simon has won all four of his career starts against the Indians, including a dominant performance at Comerica Park on Saturday in which he tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits while collecting his 12th victory. That outing came out of nowhere, as Simon had surrendered a combined 14 runs in his previous two starts. He has a 1.50 ERA vs. Cleveland.