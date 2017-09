C James McCann has not committed an error in the first 103 games of his major league career. According to Elias, that’s a modern (since 1900) major league record for most consecutive errorless games by a catcher to start a career.

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) is scheduled to throw a side session Saturday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) is scheduled to throw a side session Saturday.