LHP Daniel Norris will be activated from the disabled list to start Wednesday against the Twins. Norris is 1-1 in four starts for Detroit since being acquired in a trade for LHP David Price on July 30. He has been out since Aug. 20 due to a strained right oblique.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was shut down due to tenderness in his throwing shoulder. He will be examined by Dr. James Andrews, who performed surgery on Sanchez’s shoulder in 2007. Sanchez, who has been on the disabled list with a shoulder strain since mid-August, was scheduled to be activated for a start Wednesday.