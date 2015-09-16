C James McCann went 3-for-4 and now has a hit in six straight games. Over that span, McCann is hitting .522. Against the Twins this season, McCann is slashing .417, including four extra-base hits.

LHP Daniel Norris will be activated from the disabled list to start Wednesday against the Twins. Norris is 1-1 in four starts for Detroit since being acquired in a trade for LHP David Price on July 30. He has been out since Aug. 20 due to a strained right oblique.

DH Victor Martinez singled in a run in the first inning, snapping an 0-for-21 streak at the plate with runners in scoring position. It was his first RBI since Aug. 20. He also singled with a runner in scoring position in the sixth inning driving in his second run of the night.

RHP Alfredo Simon allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk, striking out four in his 13th win this season. For Simon, it was his third quality start in his last nine outings and 11th in 28 starts overall. Simon improved to 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three starts against Minnesota in 2015.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was shut down due to tenderness in his throwing shoulder. He will be examined by Dr. James Andrews, who performed surgery on Sanchez’s shoulder in 2007. Sanchez, who has been on the disabled list with a shoulder strain since mid-August, was scheduled to be activated for a start Wednesday.

