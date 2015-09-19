LHP Matt Boyd makes his fourth start of the season Saturday for Detroit against the Kansas City Royals. Boyd has pitched for both Toronto and Detroit this season but all of those starts have come for the Tigers. Boyd is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA against Kansas City in those three previous starts.

SS Jose Iglesias says he’s feeling better but offers no timetable on a possible return to action this season. Iglesias suffered a chip fracture of his middle finger on Sept. 3 and says, “I‘m trying to get my (full) range of motion back. It’s better, but it’s going to take some time.” Manager Brad Ausmus was vague as to a possible return but given the fact there are just one homestand and one road trip left, it looks increasingly doubtful he’ll be back in the lineup again this season.

3B Nick Castellanos was not in the starting lineup Friday for the second straight game due to a sore hamstring. “I can pinch-hit,” Castellanos said. “I fully expect to be out there Saturday.” “We’re just being careful,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RF J.D. Martinez is removing doubt about his being a one-year wonder. “I think that doubt kind of has been washed away,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Martinez, who has 37 home runs and 96 RBIs coming off a season of 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. There’s a chance Martinez could become one of a small number of Tigers outfielders with 40 home runs in a season. “That’s a big number,” Ausmus said. “You’re an elite power hitter. That number was less important for a number of years, for a decade or so. I think its value has returned to form.”

SS Dixon Machado lined the winning hit to left with the bases loaded and two out in the 12th inning Friday night, giving Detroit a 5-4 victory over Kansas City. “That’s a moment I’ve been dreaming about my entire life,” said Machado, who entered the game in the 11th. “It was a high pitch and I put a good swing on it.” Machado said he had a walk-off winner for Toledo but “everything is different in the majors.”

RHP Justin Verlander saw another victory elude him Friday night, when one of Detroit’s relievers, RHP Alex Wilson, gave up a two-run home run with two out in the ninth to wipe out the Tigers’ 3-1 lead. Verlander worked 8 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one while giving up five hits. “That was a good win,” Verlander said after Detroit pulled it out with two runs in the 12th to win, 5-4. “Obviously the ninth inning didn’t go the way we wanted. But we battled back against a really, really tough bullpen. The last few starts, my offspeed stuff’s been getting better and better, specifically the last two or three with my curveball.” Manager Brad Ausmus removed Verlander after he gave up a two-out single to 1B Eric Hosmer. RHP Alex Wilson gave up a score-tying home run to C Salvador Perez. “Perez has hit .450 off ‘Ver’ over the course of 40 plate appearances, with nine extra-base hits off him,” Ausmus said. “Quite frankly it was a no-brainer (to take him out). The last three guys barreled the ball up on ‘Ver.'”