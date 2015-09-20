LHP Matt Boyd gave up just three hits in six innings but two of them were solo home runs. He has now given up 14 of them in 48 ? this season. Boyd pitched well in his first outing against Kansas City but the Royals ambushed his fastball in his second. This time around C Alex Avila had the rookie mixing his pitches and sequences to stay out of predictable patterns, although both home runs he allowed were on fastballs. He walked one and struck out six. “He pitched very well,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “Without question that was his best outing since his first outing here.”

RHP Al Alburquerque was less than effective Saturday night, facing just three Kansas City batters and failing to retire any of them Alburquerque relieved LHP Blaine Hardy with two out and a runner one third. His third pitch was a slider in the dirt that eluded C Alex Avila, allowing the tying run to score. A walk, a balk and an intentional walk set SS Christian Colon up for a line RBI single to right, driving the go-ahead run in and the pitcher out.

3B Nick Castellanos returned to the starting lineup Saturday night as he had forecast the night before. He was 0-for-3 with a walk and it may take another game or two for his timing to return since he missed two starts with a sore hamstring.

LHP Blaine Hardy got two critical outs in relief Saturday night. He came on to start the seventh and gave up a leadoff double. A nifty play by 2B Ian Kinsler prevented a run but let the runner go to third. Hardy got another groundout to Kinsler but was relieved by RHP Al Alburquerque.

DH Victor Martinez seems to be hitting the ball with more authority in recent games. Martinez had a double in the second, a sacrifice fly to deep center in the fifth and a two-run home run in the seventh. “Vic hit a ball to the wall (Friday) night,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “and this time pulled it a little more and it gets into the seats.” He has four RBI in the past two games.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny worked two scoreless innings of relief Saturday night and picked up a victory. “He hasn’t pitched in almost a week,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was outstanding. He pitched against the left-handed part of their lineup and some right-handers as well.” Gorzelanny is still adjusting to his new lower arm angle. “He’s getting more comfortable with that new arm slot,” Ausmus said. “I think it’s going it’s something that works for him long-term.”

2B Ian Kinsler thought he scored the winning run in the ninth inning Saturday night but that was wiped out by an umpire-initiated review. He hit his 11th home run to lead off the 11th inning and end the game with a 6-5 Detroit victory over Kansas City. “Guaranteed,” Kinsler said of his second mob-greeting in the game. “It went over the fence. No reviewing that one.” It was Kinsler’s second home run this season and month off Royals RHP Miguel Almonte.

RHP Alfredo Simon makes his second start this season Sunday against Kansas City when he faces them at Comerica Park. Simon got lit up by the Royals, allowing nine hits and six runs in 4 ? innings in a loss. For his career, Simon is 3-2 against Kansas City with a 5.74 ERA. He has started against the Royals twice and relieved four times.