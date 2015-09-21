C James McCann likely will set a Detroit record for innings caught by a rookie Monday, when the Tigers play two games against the White Sox. McCann caught nine innings Sunday and is now just 1 1/3 innings shy of the most innings caught by a Detroit rookie receiver, 880 innings by Frank House in 1954.

CF Anthony Gose was eased into the role of regular early in the season, with manager Brad Ausmus picking his spots to build up the youngster’s confidence. Ever since the trade of LF Yoenis Cespedes, however, the manager has played Gose against nearly every pitcher except overwhelming lefties. Gose walked twice and singled Sunday. He has reached base in his past 16 games, hitting largely out of the leadoff spot. In that span, he is batting .323 with 13 runs.

INF Andrew Romine, who started at second base Sunday, is getting increased playing time with the injury to SS Jose Iglesias. “Part of it is he’s swung the bat well, so he’s been put in the lineup more,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s a, ‘What comes first, the chicken or the egg?’ sort of thing. I can tell you he’s playing, he’s swinging better.”

SS Dixon Machado lined a single to left in the fourth inning Sunday, his only hit of the game. He has a four-game hitting streak and is sharing the playing time at short with Andrew Romine in the absence of injured SS Jose Iglesias. Machado is hitting .256 in 13 games.

LHP Kyle Ryan makes his first start following five relief appearances Monday when he pitches against the White Sox in the first game of a day-night makeup doubleheader. Ryan has started five times in 18 total games for Detroit this season. He is 2-1 out of the bullpen with a 4.43 ERA but 0-2 as a starter with a 6.08 ERA. Ryan set himself up for the start by throwing 70 pitches over 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief Sept. 14. Ryan has started twice against the White Sox in his two seasons with Detroit, going 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

DH Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single Sunday, giving him five RBIs in the three-game weekend series against the Royals. Cabrera has 73 RBIs this year despite missing six weeks with a calf injury.

LHP Randy Wolf faces the White Sox for the first time this season when he pitches against them in the second game of Monday’s makeup day-night doubleheader. Wolf has spent most of his time in the National League and is still looking for his first victory for Detroit. He has faced the White Sox three times in his lengthy career, going 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA.

RHP Alfredo Simon turned in one of his bad outings Sunday, getting ripped for 13 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings during the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Kansas City. “He was up all day long, above the belt,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “That’s really not what you want at any time when you’re pitching. Sometimes you can get away with it with a popup or fly ball, but the Royals took advantage of it.”