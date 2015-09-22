C James McCann caught only two innings in the Tigers’ doubleheader on Monday but that was enough to set a record. He has caught 880 2/3 innings this season, surpassing Frank House’s franchise record for most innings caught by a rookie. House was behind the plate for 880 innings in 1954. McCann struck out in his lone plate appearance.

C Alex Avila hit his first home run since July 7 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday. His opposite-field solo shot off White Sox starter Erik Johnson was his fourth of the season and his first RBI since July 21. Rookie James McCann has taken his job, though McCann did not start either game on Monday. Avila will be a free agent and is unlikely to return, even though his father Al is now the team’s general manager.

SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-21. He is unlikely to play again this season.

CF Anthony Gose saw his 16-game streak of reaching base safely snapped during the opener of a doubleheader on Monday. Gose led off the game and went 0-for-4, including two strikeouts against White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija. Gose hit .323 with 13 runs scored during the streak. Gose, who was only used as a pinch-runner in the second game, is batting .258.

LHP Daniel Norris will make his second start since returning from a right oblique strain when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Norris was on a 50-pitch limit when he tossed 3 2/3 effective innings in his return against Minnesota on Wednesday, giving up only a solo home run. He’ll be on a 60-65 pitch limit against the White Sox. The rookie left-hander has started five games since being acquired by the Tigers in the David Price deal with Toronto, going 1-1 with a 4.68 ERA. This will be his first outing against the White Sox.

LHP Kyle Ryan had a quality start but wound up with the loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Ryan allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings while throwing 91 pitches. That matched his longest outing of the season, which also came against the White Sox on June 5. Ryan has gone winless in his six starts, though he has picked up two victories in relief. He’s not expected to be part of the rotation next season but could make the club in a long-relief role.