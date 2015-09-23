C James McCann had an RBI single in Detroit’s 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. It was his lone hit of the game, though he nearly caught a combined no-hitter. The no-hit bid was broken up with one out in the ninth. Justin Verlander also lost a no-hitter in the ninth with McCann behind the plate this season. McCann is hitting .284 over his last 59 games.

RHP Bruce Rondon was sent packing by the Tigers. The team’s primary closer since the All-Star break, the Venezuelan native was sent home because of his lack of effort, according to manager Brad Ausmus. “Bruce Rondon, because of his effort level, has been sent home,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said during his pregame press conference. “Other than saying that (general manager) Al Avila and myself completely agreed on it, there will be no other details or comment.”

LHP Daniel Norris tossed five perfect innings before being removed from his start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Norris was on a pitch limit while making his second start since returning from a right oblique strain. Norris, who threw 63 pitches, gave up only one hit in his previous outing that lasted 3 2/3 innings. He’s expected to make his next start at Texas on Monday. “When he (manager Brad Ausmus) told me I was coming out, there was no argument there,” Norris said. “This is encouraging for me. I just want to finish the season strong.”

LHP Kyle Ryan will return to the bullpen despite his quality start on Monday. Ryan tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox in his spot start and gave up two runs on six hits. Afterward, Ryan admitted that he preferred coming out of the bullpen. Manager Brad Ausmus believes that Ryan is best suited for that role. “Quite frankly, I think he might be better off as a reliever,” he said.

RHP Justin Verlander makes his final home start of the season when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Verlander suffered a crushing no-decision in his last start on Friday, as he came within one out of a complete game against Kansas City. Reliever Alex Wilson served up a two-run homer to Salvador Perez, preventing Verlander from collecting his fourth win this season. Verlander has given up just 12 earned runs in his last eight starts but is only 2-4 during that span. He’s 17-13 with a 3.97 ERA in 34 career starts against the White Sox.

LF Rajai Davis hit a walk-off triple in the Tigers’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The left fielder’s seventh career walk-off hit -- a liner down the right-field line -- knocked in center fielder Anthony Gose, who drew a two-out walk against Zach Duke. His last walk-off hit was against Oakland on June 30, 2014. His game-winner wasn’t a surprise to Chicago supporters, as he’s a .305 career hitter against the White Sox.