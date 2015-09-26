LHP Matt Boyd gave up just one hit Friday night but it was a three-run triple to LF Eddie Rosario of Minnesota. It was 4-0 after Boyd had completed the fifth but he stuck around to get through the sixth before leaving. There was some thought Boyd lost focus when there was a fan disturbance that delayed the beginning of the fifth inning for a few minutes. “Yeah, you could say it threw me off,” Boyd said. “That’s a rookie mistake. It shouldn’t happen. That’s unacceptable on my part. I got my focus back after that but I’ve got to be better than that. I wish I could get those two hitters (walked) back and that changes the complexion of the whole inning.” Boyd walked the first two batters of the fifth and an error filled the bases for Rosario, who tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly to second base.

SS Andrew Romine may miss a game or two after having to come out of Friday night’s game for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning due to a right groin strain. Romine singled in his only at-bat. Trainer Kevin Rand was spotted talking to Romine in the dugout before the fourth. Romine felt the leg was giving him problems so manager Brad Ausmus pinch-hit SS Dixon Machado for him in the fifth.

SS Dixon Machado pinch-hit and grounded into an RBI force play in the fifth inning when Detroit scored its first run of the game. Machado was batting for SS Andrew Romine, who suffered a right groin strain earlier. Machado will start for the next day or two to let Romine heal. Machado’s one-out single started Detroit’s three-run seventh inning that created a 4-4 tie.

1B Miguel Cabrera returned to the starting lineup Friday night after missing a game with lower back soreness. He went 0-for-3 with a walk though, watching his league-leading batting average shrink to .334. There’s a real possibility now that the fourth batting title in five years it was widely assumed that Cabrera was going to get could be slipping away in a late-season fade. It’s possible he’s having physical issues he’s not disclosing because he’s fouling off or missing fastballs he ordinarily would hammer.

LF Rajai Davis hit a game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning Friday night, leading Detroit to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It was Davis’ eighth home run of the season. He also had a single and battled through 14 pitches in the seventh before flying out to left. “If you watch him take batting practice every day, you know he has power,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s not a home run hitter per se but he has ability to hit the ball out of the park on occasion. That ball, from the crack of the bat, virtually everybody in the dugout knew it was out. He’s been swinging the bat a lot better lately.”

RHP Alfredo Simon has had an up-and-down season and is coming off a down start in which he gave up 13 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings. Saturday will mark his fourth start against Minnesota this season. He is 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA in the previous three. Simon is 2-1 lifetime against the Twins with a 3.00 ERA in nine games, four of them starts.