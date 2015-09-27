C Alex Avila is getting the start Sunday in what could be his last home game at Comerica Park.

SS Andrew Romine sat out Saturday night’s game and could miss Sunday‘s, too, as he rests a sore groin muscle.

LHP Kyle Lobstein worked an inning of relief Saturday night, just the second time in the majors he has worked in relief.

1B Miguel Cabrera got a pair of singles Saturday night to raise his batting average to .336. Cabrera got both hits with no one on base. He came up twice with runners on, grounding into a double play in the first and striking out in the eighth.

DH Victor Martinez is hitting the ball with a little more authority left-handed recently as he tries to get his hitting mechanics squared away heading into the off-season. Martinez had a pair of singles Saturday night plus a flyout to center that traveled nearly to the scoreboard in right center. He’s only struck out once in the last four games, another sign he’s getting his mechanics back in order.

LHP Randy Wolf pitches Sunday in hopes of getting his first major league victory of the season.

RHP Alfredo Simon survived a rocky first inning Saturday night but still wound up the losing pitcher in Minnesota’s 6-2 win over Detroit.