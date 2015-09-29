C James McCann entered the game Monday having not committed an error in his first 114 games played as a catcher in the majors. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the streak is a modern major league record (since 1900).

C James McCann extended his streak of not committing an error in his first 115 games of his career. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the streak is a modern major league record (since 1900) to start a career. The previous record of 93 games was set by Frankie Pytlak of the Cleveland Indians from 1932-34.

SS Jose Iglesias is with the team for the final road trip. He could pinch run if needed, but whether he returns to the lineup to hit is up in the air. “We’ll just see,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’re certainly running out of time.”

1B Miguel Cabrera’s groundout in the eighth inning Monday was his 502nd plate appearance of the season, reaching the minimum to qualify for batting title. He is hitting .336. Manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera would play at least once more in the Texas series and at least once this weekend to close out the season.

RHP Justin Verlander worked at least six innings Monday, his 13th consecutive start of at least six. He has three straight quality starts and is 4-4, 2.05 (16 ER/70.1 IP) over his last 10 starts beginning Aug. 9. He is now 9-5, 2.90 (32 ER/99.1 IP) over 16 career starts vs. Texas in his career.