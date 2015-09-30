3B Nick Castellanos left Detroit’s 7-6 loss Texas in the second inning with a bruised right index finger he suffered in batting practice. He was listed as day-to-day. Castellanos was 0-for-1. “He felt like he could play, but after the first felt like he couldn’t play through it,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “I applaud the effort to try to play through it, but he felt it affected him so negatively that it would affect the outcome of the game.”

RF J.D. Martinez extended his career high in home runs to 38 after hitting a two-run shot in the first inning of the Tigers’ 7-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday. Martinez is only the seventh player in club history to hit 38 home runs and more than 100 RBIs in a season, joining Hank Greenberg, Norm Cash, Rocky Colavito, Cecil Fielder, Dean Palmer and Miguel Cabrera. “A little bit of a weight has been lifted from him, he’s been trying to get to 100 RBIs,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “Now maybe he can relax and enjoy playing.”

LHP Daniel Norris took a fifth consecutive no-decision in Detroit’s 7-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday, but he struggled in 1 2/3 innings. Norris gave up six runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk, though he was victimized by two errors by teammates in a five-run first in which four runs were unearned. In his last five starts, Norris has a 3.86 ERA.

DH Miguel Cabrera, who entered hitting .727 lifetime (8-for-11) against Texas starter Cole Hamels, went 0-for-3 in the Tigers’ 7-6 loss on Tuesday. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday that Cabrera would get some rests in the final days of the season now that he has enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title.

DH Victor Martinez (sore thigh) did not play Tuesday.