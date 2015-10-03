DH Jefry Marte lined a home run off Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale in his first at-bat of the Tigers’ 2-1 loss Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Marte handled the DH role in place of star veteran Victor Martinez, who’s been out since Tuesday with soreness in his left quadriceps. Marte, who’s hitting .325 with three homers and nine RBIs on the road this season, has had two stints with the Tigers this year. He hit .275 in 95 games for Triple-A Toledo this season.

1B Miguel Cabrera didn’t play Friday at the Chicago White Sox in the opening game of the Tigers’ final series of the regular season. The 32-year-old slugger was able to miss hitting against Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale, but manager Brad Ausmus said that wasn’t the reason he sat the star veteran. Cabrera, who is leading the batting race in the American League, is expected to return to the lineup Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field.

DH Victor Martinez was unable to play Friday in the Tigers’ series-opener at the Chicago White Sox. Martinez, who has a sore left quadriceps muscle, has been sidelined since Tuesday and is considered day-to-day. “He’s a professional,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He doesn’t want to let his teammates down. (He) thinks he should be in the lineup if he can stand on his two feet, which is what you want in players. It’s tough to teach that nowadays. It’s much more rare to have that mindset as a player.”

RHP Justin Verlander (5-8, 3.39) is looking to finish the season strong in his final start of 2015 Saturday at the Chicago White Sox. Verlander, who spent the first couple months of the season on the 15-day disabled list, struggled in his first six weeks back on the mound. He’s been excellent in the past two months, going 4-4 with a 2.05 ERA and .192 batting average against in 10 starts since Aug. 9.

RHP Alfredo Simon lost his final start of the season in the Tigers’ 2-1 loss Friday night at the Chicago White Sox, and dropped his final three outings of the season. Still, he pitched well. Simon only allowed two runs in eight innings and walked just one in his second career complete game. Simon got one run of support or fewer in 10 of his starts this season.