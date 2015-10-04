FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
October 4, 2015

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Drew VerHagen threw two scoreless innings of relief and was in line to earn a win before RHP Neftali Feliz two runs in the ninth inning Saturday in the Tigers 4-3 loss at the Chicago White Sox. It was the fifth straight scoreless appearance for VerHagen.

LHP Daniel Norris will start the season finale for the Tigers on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

1B Miguel Cabrera likely finished his 2015 season with a .338 average, which is almost certainly high enough to win another AL title.

DH Victor Martinez missed another game with a strained left quadriceps muscle and might not play in the Tigers’ season finale Sunday.

RHP Justin Verlander finished his season strong for the Tigers by striking out nine in six innings in a no-decision in Detroit’s 4-3 loss Saturday at the Chicago White Sox. After going 1-5 in his first 10 starts of the season, Verlander turned it around in his final 10 outings, going 4-3 and lowering his ERA from 4.57 on Aug. 9 to 3.38 after he left the game Saturday. “I think he has shown his doubters that he’s still a top-of-the rotation guy,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
