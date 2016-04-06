PH Victor Martinez hit an opposite-field solo homer in the ninth inning. It was just the second pinch-hit homer of his lengthy major league career. Martinez is usually Detroit’s designated hitter, but because the game was played at a National League stadium, neither team was allowed to use a DH. Still, Martinez got good practice in his one at-bat, and that should bode well when he returns to his customary DH role.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit’s closer, blew a relatively easy save chance. He entered the game to start the ninth with a 7-4 lead, but he gave up four hits, including three doubles, as Miami scored three runs to send the game to extra innings. It is going to take awhile to restore his 27.00 ERA to normalcy.

RHP Justin Verlander got a tough-luck no-decision, allowing three hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. He struck out five and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth. His only big mistake was a two-run homer hit by Giancarlo Stanton. However, even that pitch wasn’t necessarily a bad one -- a low breaking ball. The bigger issue was not pitching around Stanton with two outs because Miami has no one in the batting order behind him who should scare opposing managers.

2B Ian Kinsler, who hit 32 homers in 2011, is coming off his worst season in terms of his power. He had 11 homers in 154 games last year. The only time in his 10-year career he hit fewer was in 2010, when he had nine, but he played only 103 games that year. On Tuesday, Kinsler got his 2016 season off to a great start by hitting a three-run homer in the second inning. He then hit a game-winning single in the 11th inning and finished 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs.