#US MLB
April 8, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Alex Wilson had a rough first rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings. He yielded two home runs. Wilson (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25, and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

CF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-2 with a walkin the first game of a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on Thursday. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25 due to a broken left wrist, and he might be able to return by May 1.

