3B Nick Castellanos had a four-hit game Friday but still found himself being taken out for a pinch-runner (UT Andrew Romine) and defense in the ninth. It may not be happening as often this season as Castellanos seems to be improving his defense. “He’s definitely made improvement,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “His mindset coming into spring training was different than the last two spring trainings. He has a mindset that he wants to be a good third baseman. He’s going to have some bumps in the road. I think he understands it’s not just to go out there and try to be good, you have to care about it.”

INF Andrew Romine got on the same field during a game as his brother on Friday for the first time in their major league careers. Andrew Romine is a reserve with Detroit while brother Austin is a backup catcher with the New York Yankees. Austin started Friday and Andrew entered the game as a pinch-runner for 3B Nick Castellanos in the eighth and remained in the game to play third in the ninth. Andrew has played in 279 games over seven years with the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit while Austin has been in 79 over five seasons with the Yankees. There are few opportunities for them to be in a game at the same time because they are in different divisions of the American League. “We’ve been on teams that have played each other before. He played while I sat and I played while he sat,” Andrew Romine said, “but that’s the first time we’ve been on the field together in the same game in the majors.”

LHP Kyle Ryan was the choice of manager Brad Ausmus to finish Detroit’s 4-0 Friday home opening victory over the New York Yankees. Ryan allowed a leadoff single but retired the next three including strikeouts of the final two. “I thought Kyle did a nice job,” Ausmus said. “Even more important, in those four-run, five-run games, you can’t continually call on (Justin) Wilson, (Mark) Lowe and (Francisco) Rodriguez. They’ll be burned out by June. You want to try to give these guys days off. It kind of goes unheralded, but what Kyle Ryan did was very important to the bullpen.”

1B Miguel Cabrera got his first extra-base hit three games into the season. It was an opposite-field home run into the right-field seats in the seventh Friday to expand Detroit’s lead over the New York Yankees to its eventual 4-0 margin. Cabrera’s first four hits of the season were singles.

2B Ian Kinsler got Detroit’s offense going Friday with a double to lead off the first, scoring on a single to right by 1B Miguel Cabrera. Kinsler also beat out a single in the hole to short his next time up. Manager Brad Ausmus said it’s really a help to have Kinsler jump-starting the Tigers offense.