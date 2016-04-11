3B Nick Castellanos, who pinch-hit in the ninth but did not start Saturday, was expected to be in the starting lineup Monday against Pittsburgh. Castellanos had four hits Friday but was bumped because manager Brad Ausmus had earlier decided to give UT Mike Aviles some game action. Castellanos struck out in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

LHP Blaine Hardy began a rehab assignment Saturday, throwing one scoreless inning for Class A Lakeland. Hardy, out due to a left shoulder impingement, might be able to return to the Tigers by May 1.

RHP Shane Greene, originally scheduled to start Monday against Pittsburgh in Detroit, will face the Pirates on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Greene made Detroit’s rotation out of spring training but due to days off in the schedule was not slated to start until this week. He did make a relief appearance in the season-opener in Miami, earning a save for pitching the bottom of the 11th.

LHP Daniel Norris (spinous process fractures) began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on Sunday, allowing one run in two innings. He struck out four and walked one. Norris might be able to return to the Tigers by May 1.

RHP Justin Verlander has his start Sunday against the New York Yankees rained out but was named to start Monday against Pittsburgh when decent weather was scheduled to return to Michigan. Verlander did not receive a decision in his first start, which Detroit won in 11 innings.