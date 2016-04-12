C James McCann is likely to miss a game or two, if not more, after rolling his right ankle when he hit first base in the fifth inning Monday. McCann was trying to minimize a collision at first as he grounded out but sprained his ankle before colliding with 1B John Jaso of Pittsburgh. “X-rays came back OK,” manager Ausmus said. “We’re waiting on an MRI. There’s some concern that it could be an issue. I initially thought he hit his head. He told (trainer) Kevin Rand it was his ankle. There’s a reasonable concern it could be a sprain of some sort.” He was replaced by C Jarrod Saltalamacchia. McCann was not charged with an error in the game and has now gone 122 consecutive games without one, most games since 1900 for a rookie catcher in the majors.

RHP Alex Wilson was bumped up Monday from Class A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo in his rehab assignment. Wilson will pitch back-to-back games at least once before rejoining Detroit, which could happen with the next week. Wilson has been battling a shoulder issue.

CF Tyler Collins was given a start Monday under manager Brad Ausmus’ plan to keep his bench as sharp as possible. Collins and the player he subbed for, CF Anthony Gose, both hit left-handed. “You have to play your guys once in a while because you want them to be ready if you need them,” Ausmus said. “If your regulars are healthy, it’s going to be a challenge.” Collins did not look out of place in center, catching seven fly balls, with a couple being difficult. Collins went 0-for-3 at the plate, however.

RHP Justin Verlander had problems settling in Monday and lost his first decision of the season in his second start. Verlander threw 37 pitches in the second inning and wound up leaving after 4 1/3, having thrown 111. “Sometimes you find it,” Verlander said. “Sometimes it goes the other way. Historically, I‘m somebody that takes a few starts to get rolling. My Aprils aren’t great, but once it clicks, it goes. It felt like they hit everything. I don’t recall getting many swings and misses at all.” “He looked strong,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Sometimes I think he looked a little too strong. He was up in the zone a lot. That’s what happens sometimes when your arm is feeling good, sometimes it’s tough to locate the ball. It wasn’t a great day for Justin but not a concern. He had a little trouble getting the fastball down.”

OF Cameron Maybin was moved from Class A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo on Monday to complete his rehab assignment. Maybin was scheduled to play Tuesday and if his broken finger is OK, which it has been, could rejoin Detroit by mid-month, according to manager Brad Ausmus.

LF Justin Upton was 1-for-3 Monday as he continues to battle making contact. His fourth-inning single to left was his only hit of the game and his fifth in 22 at-bats, good for a .227 batting average. But Upton also fanned for his two outs and has struck out 10 times for a .455 whiff percentage.