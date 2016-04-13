C James McCann was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a sprained right ankle. He is expected to miss two to four weeks.

RHP Alex Wilson had his rehab assignment transferred from Class A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo. Wilson has been sidelined since March 25 with right rotator cuff capsulitis. Wilson allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings over two appearances at Lakeland. Wilson was arguably the Tigers’ best reliever last season, posting a 3-3 record with a 2.19 ERA in 70 innings. He will have a sixth- or seventh-inning role upon his return.

RHP Shane Greene will make his first start of the season Wednesday when the home-and-home series against the Pirates shifts to Pittsburgh. He recorded his first major league save in his only appearance against the Marlins on April 5. Greene earned the No. 5 starting role out of spring training and was scheduled to start Monday but was pushed back by a Sunday rainout. In his only career appearance against the Pirates, Greene pitched eight shutout innings during a start at Pittsburgh last season.

C Bobby Wilson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Wilson filled the roster spot of C James McCann, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain. Wilson will be the second-string catcher behind Jarrod Saltalamacchia until McCann returns. The 33-year-old Wilson, who played one game with Toledo, appeared in 56 games with the Rays and Rangers last season and hit .189 with one home run and 14 RBI.

RHP Anibal Sanchez collected his second victory of the season Tuesday. He took a shutout into the sixth before Pirates cleanup hitter Starling Marte smacked a two-run homer. Sanchez gave up two runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He recorded his first win over the Pirates since Sept. 10, 2011. “I’ve been trying to keep the ball down, and I‘m getting a lot of ground balls,” he said.

CF Cameron Maybin had his rehab assignment transferred from Class A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo. Maybin is recovering from a left wrist fracture he sustained during spring training. He hit .231 in four games with Lakeland. Maybin was acquired from the Braves in November and is expected share center field duties with Anthony Gose when he returns.