LF J.D. Martinez extended his season-opening seven-game hitting streak Wednesday night by going 2-for-4 with a double in a 7-3 win at Pittsburgh. Martinez is hitting .448 with one home run and four RBIs.

RHP Alex Wilson (right rotator cuff capsulitis) could be activated from the disabled list by the end of the week and join the Tigers bullpen. After pitching twice for Class A Lakeland, his rehab assignment was moved to Triple-A Toledo and he allowed one run in 2/3 of an inning. Wilson is scheduled to pitch again Thursday then be evaluated by the team doctors Friday. He gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings at Lakeland.

RHP Shane Greene got the win in his first start since undergoing surgery last August to repair an artery in his right shoulder. Greene went six innings and allowed two runs --- both in a 35-pitch first inning --- and three hits while striking out seven and walking three. Greene recorded a save last Wednesday at Miami in his only other appearance this season. He was scheduled to start Sunday night against the New York Yankees but the game was rained out. Greene made the season-opening rotation when LHP Daniel Norris went on the disabled list late in spring training with a back injury. Greene won his first three starts last season before going 1-8 with a 9.20 ERA in next 13 starts then being sent to the bullpen. The Tigers acquired him the previous offseason from the Yankees in a three-team trade that included the Arizona Diamondbacks. “It means a lot,” Greene said when asked if it were special to win his first post-surgery start, “but we’re just trying to win ballgames.”

RHP Justin Verlander impressed manager Brad Ausmus during his bullpen session before Wednesday night’s game. Ausmus thought Verlander’s curveball and slider were much sharper than Monday, when he was rocked for seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Pittsburgh.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a grand slam in the sixth inning for his 100th career home run Wednesday night, giving the Tigers a 5-2 lead as they went on to win 7-3 at Pittsburgh. It was the fourth slam of Saltalamacchia’s 10-year career. He has taken over as the Tigers’ primary catcher after C James McCann was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a sprained right ankle. “It’s nice to reach that milestone, it’s a nice, round number and it means you’ve produced over the course of your career,” Saltalamacchia said. “What made it special, though, is that it helped us establish a lead. It came at an important point in the ballgame.”

CF Cameron Maybin (broken right wrist), whose rehab assignment was moved from Class A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, will be evaluated Saturday by team doctors. He started the season on the disabled list after being injured in the first game of spring training when hit by a pitch. Maybin is expected to platoon with OF Anthony Gose in center field once he’s activated. Maybin is 0-for-8 in his first two games with Toledo after going 3-for-13 (.231) with two doubles in four games at Lakeland.