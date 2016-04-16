3B Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and 4 RBI Thursday. Castellanos is batting .333 with two home runs and seven RBI to start the season after he hit 15 home runs and drove in 73 RBIs in a breakout season last year.

RHP Alex Wilson made another rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo Wednesday. He allowed a run, two hits and a walk in 2/3 innings. Wilson, placed on the disabled list March 25 with right rotator cuff capsulitis, is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA over three rehab outings.

RHP Alex Wilson made his fourth rehab appearance on Thursday night and has been on the DL since April 2 (retroactive to March 25) with right rotator cuff capsulitis. The Tigers are expected to make a decision on Wilson by Saturday.

LHP Blaine Hardy had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Toledo. Hardy, placed on the 15-day disabled list March 25 with a left shoulder impingement, made two appearances for Class A Lakeland and allowed two runs over three innings.

DH Victor Martinez is poised to become the fifth Venezuelan-born player with 1,000 career RBIs. Martinez opened the weekend series with 997 and trails teammate Miguel Cabrera (1,449), Andres Galarraga (1,425), Bobby Abreu (1,363) and Magglio Ordonez (1,236) on the list.

OF Cameron Maybin made his sixth rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo Wednesday and went 0-for-4. Maybin was placed on the disabled list March 25 with left wrist fracture, and has hit .143 during his rehab stint.