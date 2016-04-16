RHP Alex Wilson made his fourth rehab appearance on Thursday night and has been on the DL since April 2 (retroactive to March 25) with right rotator cuff capsulitis. The Tigers are expected to make a decision on Wilson by Saturday.

RHP Alex Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Toledo following the game. Wilson made four rehab starts entering Friday, having been placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 2 (retroactive to March 25) with right rotator cuff capsulitis.

RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for RHP Alex Wilson on the 25-man roster. Farmer pitched two perfect innings of relief on Friday, recording three strikeouts in the process. He made an Opening Day roster for the first time in his career.

DH Victor Martinez is poised to become the fifth Venezuelan-born player with 1,000 career RBIs. Martinez opened the weekend series with 997 and trails teammate Miguel Cabrera (1,449), Andres Galarraga (1,425), Bobby Abreu (1,363) and Magglio Ordonez (1,236) on the list.

2B Ian Kinsler singled on the first pitch of the game against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. In his career against Keuchel, Kinsler is batting .308 (8-for-26) with one home run and two RBIs. He struck out against Keuchel with the tying run on first base for the second out of the eighth inning.

RHP Mike Pelfrey tied his career high with six walks while allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts over six innings. Pelfrey saved an overworked bullpen by working six complete, his first quality start since Aug. 12, 2015 against the Rangers. He last walked six batters on Aug. 25, 2013 at Cleveland.