RHP Jeff Ferrell, who is on the DL with a rotator cuff impingement, began a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Class A Lakeland, throwing a scoreless innings against Brevard County, striking out one and allowing a hit.

LHP Blaine Hardy (shoulder) was activated from the DL on Tuesday and RHP Logan Kensing was designated for assignment.

OF Cameron Maybin, who is rehabbing with Triple-A Toledo from a left wrist fracture, was hit by a pitch Sunday on the same wrist but in a different area. Manager Brad Ausmus said X-rays and a CT scan were “clean” and Maybin could resume his rehab assignment soon.

3B Mike Aviles started Tuesday night, his first start at third base since April 9. Nick Castellanos has started the other 10 games at third.