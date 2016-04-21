FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 21, 2016 / 3:13 AM / in a year

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Logan Kensing, designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Toledo.

DH Victor Martinez, who was hit on the right kneecap by a Kelvin Herrera pitch in the eighth inning Tuesday and Andrew Romine ran for him, was back in the lineup on Wednesday.

OF Cameron Maybin was recalled from his rehab assignment, but it’s a procedure move as he remains on the disabled list. Maybin, who is sidelined with a left wrist fracture, was hit by a pitch Sunday. He likely will restart his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Toledo when the wrist should not be so sore.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.