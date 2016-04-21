RHP Logan Kensing, designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Toledo.

DH Victor Martinez, who was hit on the right kneecap by a Kelvin Herrera pitch in the eighth inning Tuesday and Andrew Romine ran for him, was back in the lineup on Wednesday.

OF Cameron Maybin was recalled from his rehab assignment, but it’s a procedure move as he remains on the disabled list. Maybin, who is sidelined with a left wrist fracture, was hit by a pitch Sunday. He likely will restart his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Toledo when the wrist should not be so sore.