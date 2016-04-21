C James McCann, who went on the 15-day disabled list April 12 with a sprained right ankle, is hitting in the cages and throwing. ”He’s still got to run and hit outside and be able to squat,“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. He said if McCann is able to return after 15 days he might not need any minor league rehab games, but ”if it ends up being in the four-week (range), he might need a few games. He was 2-for-15 with two RBIs in four games before the injury.

LHP Daniel Norris allowed five runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out six, in four innings Wednesday against Indianapolis in his first rehab start with Triple-A Toledo. Norris, who threw 50 strikes in 70 pitches, is on the disabled list with a left lumbar spine fracture. Norris went 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in eight starts last season with the Tigers after being acquired from the Blue Jays in the David Price trade.

RHP Logan Kensing, designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Toledo.

DH Victor Martinez, who left in the eighth inning Tuesday after being struck in the right knee by a Kelvin Herrera pitch, was back in the lineup Wednesday. Martinez picked up his 1,000th career RBI with a sixth-inning single. He becomes the fifth Venezuelan-born player to drive in 100 runs. “The most important part of tonight is we were able to win,” Martinez said.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez picked up his 390th career save, tying Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley for sixth place on the major league all-time save list. Rodriguez, however, was not pleased after yielding back-to-back solo homers to Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez and walking two with two out before striking out Mike Moustakas to end the game. “Even though I still got the job done, it’s quite embarrassing, simple as that,” said Rodriguez, who labored through 29 pitches, only 13 strikes. “It’s just giving way too much credit to hitters. Walking the tying and go-ahead runs is something you as closer cannot let happen. I have to pitch a lot better now, just get first-pitch strikes and put hitters away, stop messing around.”

RHP Jordan Zimmermann threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the 3-2 victory over the Royals. That extends his shutout streak to 19 1/3 innings to begin the season. That’s a Tigers’ record to start a season. Hal White held the record with 19 scoreless innings to begin the 1942 season. Zimmermann has not given up a run in a career-best 23 1/3 innings, dating to the third inning of Sept. 30, 2015 while with the Nationals.

OF Cameron Maybin was recalled from his minor league rehab assignment as a procedural move. Maybin is on the disabled list with a left wrist fracture, but was hit by a pitch in the same wrist Sunday while rehabbing with Triple-A Toledo and will miss a few games due to soreness. “He took swings today and it was fine,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’ll just take batting practice the next couple days. If everything goes well, he’s back playing Saturday.” Maybin could be back with the Tigers soon. “I don’t expect that he’s going to need a ton of games once he starts playing again,” Ausmus said. “It’s more of a precaution to make sure that should it be something serious we don’t use up all his rehab days, which I think he was maybe six away from being finished. Now this kind of resets the clock in case it is more than we thought it was.”

RHP Mike Pelfrey will start the series finale at Kauffman Stadium. He is 1-1 with a 4.74 ERA in five career starts at Kansas City. In three 2015 starts against the Royals, Pelfrey went 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA while with the Twins.