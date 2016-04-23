C James McCann was throwing from the squat in pregame drills. McCann, who is on the disabled list due to a sprained right ankle, still needs to run at full speed and take batting practice before being activated. “I think it’s better than what most people expected, but it’s right on par with what I planned out for myself,” McCann said of his ankle.

C James McCann (right ankle) could begin a brief rehab assignment in mere days, nanager Brad Ausmus said Friday.

CF Anthony Gose was absent from the Tigers’ starting lineup for a second straight game Friday. “I don’t think it hurts sometimes to have more than one day off,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Justin Verlander, who starts Friday against the Indians, will be making his 44th career start against Cleveland. He is 18-18 with a 4.43 ERA versus the Indians. Verlander picked up his first win of the season in his previous start, Saturday at Houston, yielding three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

2B Ian Kinsler singled and doubled for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He is the sixth Tiger to post at least nine multi-hit games in the first 14 games. The previous one was Torii Hunter, who had 10 in 14 games in 2013.

RHP Mile Pelfrey walked five Royals in five innings in a 4-0 loss Thursday after walking six in six innings in his previous start at Houston. “I‘m going to go back and watch video and figure something out,” Pelfrey said. “But I need to be a lot better than I have been. It’s frustrating on my part. It is two games in a row that should have been a lot worse, I think, with all that traffic on the basepaths.” Pelfrey is winless over his past 16 road starts since winning May 14, 2015, at Detroit while with the Twins. He is 0-7 with a 5.54 ERA over his past 11 starts.