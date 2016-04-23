FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2016

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C James McCann (right ankle) could begin a brief rehab assignment in mere days, nanager Brad Ausmus said Friday.

CF Anthony Gose was absent from the Tigers’ starting lineup for a second straight game Friday. “I don’t think it hurts sometimes to have more than one day off,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

OF Tyler Collins got a second straight start Friday night in center field for Detroit.

1B Miguel Cabrera, with only four extra base hits this season got some extra pre-game swings.

RHP Justin Verlander only allowed four hits in seven innings Friday night.

