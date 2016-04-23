C James McCann (right ankle) could begin a brief rehab assignment in mere days, nanager Brad Ausmus said Friday.

C James McCann (right ankle sprain) is “close” to being able to return to Detroit’s active roster.

CF Anthony Gose was absent from the Tigers’ starting lineup for a second straight game Friday. “I don’t think it hurts sometimes to have more than one day off,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

CF Anthony Gose was absent from Detroit’s starting lineup for a second straight game.

OF Tyler Collins got a second straight start Friday night in center field for Detroit.

1B Miguel Cabrera, with only four extra base hits this season got some extra pre-game swings.

RHP Justin Verlander only allowed four hits in seven innings Friday night.