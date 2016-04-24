C James McCann is unlikely to be activated immediately when he’s eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. McCann, who was shelved on April 12 with a sprained right ankle, is recovering well but a timetable has not been established for a rehab assignment. He will require a three- to five-game rehab stint and then “we’ll see how he feels,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

C John Hicks was claimed on waivers from Minnesota and assigned to Double-A Erie. The 26-year-old Hicks appeared in nine games with Triple-A Rochester this season, batting .242 with a solo home run. He played 17 major-league games last season with Seattle but had only two hits in 32 at-bats.

SS Andrew Romine made his second start of the season and first since April 14 on Saturday. Romine went 0-for-3 against Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, though he did reach second on an error by first baseman Mike Napoli. Manager Brad Ausmus admits it’s been tough trying to find playing time for both Romine and another utility player, Mike Aviles. “We knew it would be an issue,” he said.

RHP Shane Greene will try to bounce back from a poor outing when he faces Cleveland in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday. Greene allowed seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings while taking a loss in Kansas City on Tuesday. The Indians will likely use as many left-handed hitters as possible against Greene, considering that lefties have a .324 average against him in his career.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was roughed up for seven runs, six earned, and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings on Saturday while taking his second loss. Sanchez’s ERA ballooned to 7.00. It’s a troubling beginning for Sanchez, who was beset by injuries last season. He’s being counted on as the team’s No. 3 starter behind Justin Verlander and Jordan Zimmermann.

CF Cameron Maybin began another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. His first assignment there was sidetracked when he was hit by another pitch on his left wrist, which was fractured by a pitch during spring training. Maybin was originally placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 2, retroactive to March 25.