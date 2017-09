LHP Matt Boyd was sent down to Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Boyd pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for Detroit on Sunday.

RHP Jose Valdez was recalled by the Tigers from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Valdez made five relief appearances for Toledo and was 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA.

2B Ian Kinsler was a late scratch Monday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Kinsler is tied for first in the American League with nine multi-hit games.